Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County

Ross Cobler
Ross Cobler(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday.

Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is 5′10″ and weighs 203 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

