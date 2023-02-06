Show You Care
Dubuque Police investigate school threat

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:23 am, Dubuque Police responded to an anonymous call reporting that there was a possible explosive device at Hempstead High School.

Students and staff were relocated for their safety within the school while officers searched the premises. Law enforcement finalized their search of the school at approximately 4:00 pm and no dangerous or explosive materials were located.

Police say the incident is being actively investigated as a criminal act. Both the school district and police are working to identify the caller in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4410.

