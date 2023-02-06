Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
A crash.
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
Protesters march along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Organizers...
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood