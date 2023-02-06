Show You Care
Delay in LIHEAP funds won’t result in loss of heating, State Auditor says

LIHEAP
LIHEAP(WYMT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is assuring eligible Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program customers that their heating will not be turned off despite a delay in the program’s payments.

In an advisory issued Monday, Sand said Iowa law prohibits these eligible customers from being disconnected from electricity or natural gas supply from November through April, regardless of temperature.

The federally funded program is designed to assist low-income households pay for their heating needs.

“I have received several inquiries from Iowans who qualify for energy assistance through LIHEAP but their accounts have not been credited by their utility vendor, or they have not received their direct payment from LIHEAP,” said Sand.  “We want to assure those Iowans that their heat will not be turned off in the dead of winter.”

Sand said he and his office are monitoring the situation and they believe the LIHEAP dollars to be distributed and credited by April.

For more information, click here.

