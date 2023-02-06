Show You Care
“Come on people!! Speed kills!!” Iowa sheriff urges cautious driving amid thick fog

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office warned of the dangers of speeding, in particular in...
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office warned of the dangers of speeding, in particular in dense fog, after having pulled over a pickup truck that was clocked at 111 mph.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to slow down amid the foggy Monday morning conditions.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared an image taken after having pulled over a pickup truck that was clocked at 111 mph.

“Going 111mph in thick fog can kill!! Luckily we got this one stopped before someone was potentially injured or killed!! You can’t see more than a 100 yards out here in the fog,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Do you think this driver would have the time needed to slow down once they saw taillights or any other object at 111mph?”

The post comes after one person died in a crash in Bremer County on Sunday.

