CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Sydney Rieckhoff, the CEO and Co-founder of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company Almost Famous Popcorn, will go to the State of the Union Address as a guest of Senator Joni Ernst.

Sen. Ernst made the announcement in a press release, highlighting Iowa’s small businesses as the backbone of the state’s economy.

“As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, I am thrilled to have Sydney, a fellow Iowan, join me in Washington to highlight her successes and discuss solutions to her challenges,” Ernst said.

Ernst also said the State of the Union will mark one year since Rieckhoff made the decision to focus full-time on being a CEO and Popcorneur.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

