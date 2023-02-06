Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill their openings for summer jobs.

The department held its first job fair of the year on Saturday. People could sign up for a variety of jobs, ranging from being a lifeguard, to even working at Old Macdonald’s Farm.

They said they’ve increased the wages for more than 350 positions. The pay goes from just over $11 an hour to $17 an hour.

Hashim Taylor, the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said these seasonal jobs are a great way for employees to meet people and learn new things.

“We create a fun environment for the summer and create lasting friendships and skill sets that they might not think they would gain working at the Parks & Rec Department,” Taylor said.

The department will have another job fair next month.

For a list of openings, click here.

