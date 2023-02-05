Windy Monday ahead with late-day shower chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern turns a bit more active this week, with a couple of storm systems on the way.

Skies will be partly cloudy at worst overnight, but some patchy fog is possible once again. The area more likely to see this will be those with snow still on the ground, where some melting over the last two days has added some moisture to the air. If you encounter fog, be prepared for potentially slick roadways with temperatures overnight in the upper 10s and low 20s.

The first approaches on Monday, giving us a brief warm-up and a shot at some showers later in the day. A bit of mixed precipitation is possible north of Highway 20 when it starts, but likely changing to all rain by evening. Highs on Monday should warm into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday is dry, but a chance for rain develops late. This could mix with or change to snow as the storm lifts away by Thursday. Depending on the storm’s track and the amount of cold air that gets involved, this could result in some snow that sticks. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer and a bit more confident in the outcome.

Temperatures stay near or above normal throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.