One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver

A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
A vehicle involved in a crash along Covington Road on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials.

At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were also cited for use of an electronic communication device while driving and failure to maintain control.

