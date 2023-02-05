Don Bosco, West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock are back in the state dual finals
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Eastern Iowa teams will look to defend their championships in the state dual finals Saturday night.
Don Bosco won an all-Eastern Iowa battle, taking down Nashua-Plainfield 43-27 in class 1A.
In class 2A, West Delaware will look for their fifth state dual title in a row after defeating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40-29.
Finally, Waverly-Shell Rock will represent Eastern Iowa in the class 3A finals. The Go-Hawks defeated Bettendorf 36-28.
