Don Bosco, West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock are back in the state dual finals

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Eastern Iowa teams will look to defend their championships in the state dual finals Saturday night.

Don Bosco won an all-Eastern Iowa battle, taking down Nashua-Plainfield 43-27 in class 1A.

In class 2A, West Delaware will look for their fifth state dual title in a row after defeating Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40-29.

Finally, Waverly-Shell Rock will represent Eastern Iowa in the class 3A finals. The Go-Hawks defeated Bettendorf 36-28.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.