Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock earn state dual three-peats
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Xtream Arena hosted one day of wrestling, where after three rounds, two Eastern Iowa teams were crowned champions.
In class 1A, Don Bosco beat Wilton 36-25 to win their third state dual title in a row.
In 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock battled Southeast Polk in the finals for the fifth year in a row, and the Go-Hawks won beat the Rams for the third straight year, 36-33.
In 2A, West Delaware could not keep their crown, losing 37-28 to Osage
