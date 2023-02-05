Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Police Department holds K9 meet & greet & plushie sale to meet community and help pay for training.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is giving the public a chance to meet all the different police dogs on the force while also raising money.
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department held an event today where people could one pet one of the CRPD’s K9 units as well as purchase plushies of some the CRPD’s dogs.

The event was held at the 16th street Theisen’s in Southwest Cedar Rapids. The event was previously held at Pet’s Playhouse but was moved to its current location to accommodate the large number of attendees.

People were able to pet one of the dogs there, Corsa who is one of seven dogs on the Cedar Rapids Police Force and the only one with a background in searching for explosives.

Officer Shawn Hall who is a K9 officer in the CRPD said that the event provided a positive way to interact with the police saying “These dogs love meeting the people they’re very social they are not mean they’re not malicious they don’t have any ill intent they’re just happy to be here and happy to do their job I think that’s similar to what we as police officers are we’re having a door job we have no ill intent we’re not malicious or good people or human beings so it gives us an opportunity to interact with the public as well.”

This fundraiser also helps other local departments pay for training their dogs as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder

Latest News

Protesters march along Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Organizers...
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
Raging River ride closing at Adventureland.
Adventureland choosing to not reopen ride involved in deadly incident
Devonna Walker protest.
Protest held as investigation into Devonna Walker death continues
Don Bosco, West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock are back in the state dual finals
Don Bosco, West Delaware, Waverly-Shell Rock are back in the state dual finals