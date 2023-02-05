Cedar Rapids Police Department holds K9 meet & greet & plushie sale to meet community and help pay for training.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department held an event today where people could one pet one of the CRPD’s K9 units as well as purchase plushies of some the CRPD’s dogs.

The event was held at the 16th street Theisen’s in Southwest Cedar Rapids. The event was previously held at Pet’s Playhouse but was moved to its current location to accommodate the large number of attendees.

People were able to pet one of the dogs there, Corsa who is one of seven dogs on the Cedar Rapids Police Force and the only one with a background in searching for explosives.

Officer Shawn Hall who is a K9 officer in the CRPD said that the event provided a positive way to interact with the police saying “These dogs love meeting the people they’re very social they are not mean they’re not malicious they don’t have any ill intent they’re just happy to be here and happy to do their job I think that’s similar to what we as police officers are we’re having a door job we have no ill intent we’re not malicious or good people or human beings so it gives us an opportunity to interact with the public as well.”

This fundraiser also helps other local departments pay for training their dogs as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.