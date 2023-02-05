Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bradley defeats Northern Iowa 77-69

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 19 points as Bradley beat Northern Iowa 77-69 on Saturday night.

Leons was 5-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Braves (17-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast went 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Connor Hickman was 6-of-10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding three steals.

The Panthers (12-12, 8-6) were led in scoring by James Betz, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Michael Duax added 14 points and four steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Bowen Born had 11 points and four assists.

Bradley took the lead with 12:32 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Duke Deen racking up 11 points. Mast scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Bradley to an eight-point victory.

__

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder

Latest News

Xavier Bledson scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead the Indiana State Sycamores over...
Bledson scores 20, Indiana State tops Northern Iowa 79-71
Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday.
Duax’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72
Despite losing sight, UNI’s Chambers still crossing the finish line first
Despite losing vision, UNI’s Chambers still crossing the finish line first
UNI Logo
Sheppard puts up 22, Belmont defeats Northern Iowa 76-72