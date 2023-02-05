Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a beautiful Sunday morning.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’ll wake up to beautiful sunrises across the area with mild temperatures in the teens and 20s. This afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with mild high temperatures in the 30s. Overnight, lows will cool into the teens and 20s.

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for fog Monday morning. Similar to Saturday, above normal temperatures are expected Monday afternoon with highs reaching the 40s.

Rain and snow showers are possible starting Monday evening and continuing overnight. More rain and snow showers are possible late Wednesday and into Thursday. While this system is still several days out, it does appear that some accumulating snow will be possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
Devonna Walker, 29, died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes on Monday evening.
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, February 5
Not as cold overnight tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 4
A quiet but somewhat cooler Sunday.
Slight cooldown to wrap up the weekend
A quiet but somewhat cooler Sunday.
First Alert Forecast