A beautiful Sunday morning followed by a mild afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’ll wake up to beautiful sunrises across the area with mild temperatures in the teens and 20s. This afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with mild high temperatures in the 30s. Overnight, lows will cool into the teens and 20s.

We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for fog Monday morning. Similar to Saturday, above normal temperatures are expected Monday afternoon with highs reaching the 40s.

Rain and snow showers are possible starting Monday evening and continuing overnight. More rain and snow showers are possible late Wednesday and into Thursday. While this system is still several days out, it does appear that some accumulating snow will be possible.

