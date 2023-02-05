Show You Care
Andrews, Asberry lead Baylor women past No. 12 Iowa State

A Baylor player shoots a free throw during a game in Ames on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Baylor...
A Baylor player shoots a free throw during a game in Ames on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Baylor defeated Iowa State 76-70.(Courtesy: Iowa State University Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 21 points, Ja’Mee Asberry led a key fourth-quarter surge and Baylor defeated No. 12 Iowa State 76-70 on Saturday night.

Andrews hit a 3-pointer and a three-point play to give Baylor a 62-57 lead with 6:05 left in the fourth. Lexi Donarski scored six points for Iowa State to get the Cyclones within 66-64 before Asberry hit a jumper and a pair of free throws to put the Bears up 70-64 with 1:13 to go. Baylor maintained at least a five-point lead in the final minute.

The Bears’ win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who scored 23 points and cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring. The loss denied Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly his 750th career win.

Andrews scored 20 points for the seventh time this season. Asberry had 14 points, as did Caitlin Bickle. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (16-6, 7-3 Big 12).

Nyamer Diew led Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) with 25 points. She made 3 of 4 3-pointers but the Cyclones were 5-for-24 as a team. Ashley Joens made 1 of 9 from distance. Donarski added 12 points and Emily Ryan had 12 assists.

Baylor went up by seven in the third, but Diew, who scored 13 of Iowa State’s 18 third-quarter points, hit a 3-pointer and a layup to get the Cyclones within 48-46 with 2:04 to go. Morgan Kane tied it with a layup and Joens made a free throw to give Iowa State a 49-48 lead heading to the fourth.

Baylor hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Tuesday. Iowa State plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

