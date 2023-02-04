Show You Care
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone.

According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in a 2017 Ford Escape when her vehicle was struck by a pickup. Pamela Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski both died in the accident. All three people in the truck were taken to a Boone County Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

