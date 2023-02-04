Slight cooldown to wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak cold front moves in tonight, resulting in slightly cooler highs on Sunday.

Otherwise, it will not have much impact other than a few more clouds overnight and some areas of patchy fog, as lows dip into the mid 20s. If you find yourself in an area of fog, expect the potential for some slick roadways as moisture from the fog could freeze to the pavement.

Highs on Sunday reach the upper 30s to low 40s with a bit of a northerly breeze and a mix of clouds with some more sun later in the day.

A storm system brings a chance for rain, that could mix with some wintry precipitation north, on Monday. Amounts, in general, will likely be light. Temperatures range from the 30s north, to the 40s south.

Highs remain above normal most of the week, until a mid-week storm system brings another precipitation chance and somewhat cooler air behind it. We’ll be keeping an eye on how much cold air gets involved with this system, which will be key to determining whether or not rain has the chance to change to snow.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.