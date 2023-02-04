Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pope says South Sudan’s future depends on treatment of women

Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women
Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis says South Sudan’s future depends on how it treats its women. On his second and penultimate day in Africa on Saturday, Francis called for women and girls to be respected, protected and honored. He was meeting with some of the 2 million people who have been forced by fighting and flooding to flee their homes.

In South Sudan, sexual violence against women is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world. The encounter was one of the highlights of Francis’ three-day visit to the world’s youngest country and one of its poorest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast