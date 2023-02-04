Show You Care
None injured after Saturday morning fire in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a two story residential building located in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast in Cedar Rapids just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

At the scene, crews went inside through the front door and successfully battled the flames on the second floor and in the attic. Firefighters also searched the building to make sure no one was still inside.

Four people were at home during the fire. However, none were injured. The home’s residents have been displaced.

The American Red Cross, Alliant Energy, and MidAmerican Energy all helped the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

