Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning.

Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night.

Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for more information about the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game

Latest News

Highlights from the girls state wrestling quarterfinals
Highlights from the girls state wrestling quarterfinals
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Clark, Czinano lead No. 6 Iowa women over No. 8 Maryland
History made as first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament begins
Highlights from the 2023 IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament
Football
Dubuque, Waterloo may be getting arena football teams