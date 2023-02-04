Show You Care
Four area wrestlers named state champions, Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four wrestlers from eastern Iowa were named state champions in the first-ever sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title.

Individual state champions:

100 - Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest

105 - Jillian Worthen of Union Community

110 - Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa

115 - Molly Allen of Riverside, Oakland

120 - Abigail Meyrer of Pleasant Valley

125 - Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie

130- Lilly Luft of Charles City

135 - Maeley Elsbury of South Tama County

140 - Kiara Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock

145 - Emma Peach of Iowa Valley

155 - Skylar Slade of Southeast Polk

170 - Naomi Simon of Decorah

190 - Mackenzie Arends of Nevada

235 - Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer

Top six team results:

1. Waverly-Shell Rock - 123.02 

2, East Buchanan - 113.03

3. Decorah - 108.04 

4. Lewis Central - 102.05 

5. Osage - 73.06 

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 71.0

