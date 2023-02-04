Four area wrestlers named state champions, Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four wrestlers from eastern Iowa were named state champions in the first-ever sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Waverly-Shell Rock won the team title.
Individual state champions:
100 - Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest
105 - Jillian Worthen of Union Community
110 - Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa
115 - Molly Allen of Riverside, Oakland
120 - Abigail Meyrer of Pleasant Valley
125 - Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie
130- Lilly Luft of Charles City
135 - Maeley Elsbury of South Tama County
140 - Kiara Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock
145 - Emma Peach of Iowa Valley
155 - Skylar Slade of Southeast Polk
170 - Naomi Simon of Decorah
190 - Mackenzie Arends of Nevada
235 - Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer
Top six team results:
1. Waverly-Shell Rock - 123.02
2, East Buchanan - 113.03
3. Decorah - 108.04
4. Lewis Central - 102.05
5. Osage - 73.06
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 71.0
