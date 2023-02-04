Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe Whitney Hemmer shares in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Blackened Salmon with Cucumber Avocado Salsa
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Salmon:
- 4 (4 ounce) salmon filets
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ¼ tsp. chili powder
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- Salt, to taste
Avocado Cucumber Salsa:
- 2 Avocados, diced
- ½ cucumber, diced
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced
- 1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt, to taste
Directions
- Season salmon with cumin, paprika, onion powder, chili powder, black pepper and salt.
- Grill salmon over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork.
- Combine Avocado Cucumber Salsa ingredients and serve with salmon.
Nutrition information per serving: 339 calories; 21.2 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 60.1 mg cholesterol; 139.1 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 7.5 g fiber; 2.3 g sugar; 26.8 g protein
