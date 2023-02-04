Show You Care
Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Enjoy a delicious salmon recipe Whitney Hemmer shares in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Blackened Salmon with Cucumber Avocado Salsa

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Salmon:

  • 4 (4 ounce) salmon filets
  • ½ tsp. ground cumin
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • ¼ tsp. chili powder
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper
  • Salt, to taste

Avocado Cucumber Salsa:

  • 2 Avocados, diced
  • ½ cucumber, diced
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced
  • 1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Season salmon with cumin, paprika, onion powder, chili powder, black pepper and salt.
  2. Grill salmon over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork.
  3. Combine Avocado Cucumber Salsa ingredients and serve with salmon.

Nutrition information per serving: 339 calories; 21.2 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 60.1 mg cholesterol; 139.1 mg sodium; 13 g carbohydrate; 7.5 g fiber; 2.3 g sugar; 26.8 g protein

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

