Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque community kitchen project delayed

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for a community kitchen and pop-up restaurant in Dubuque’s Central Avenue Corridor are being delayed until this Summer.

Dub Jones Real Estate is asking the City Council for more time to complete renovation work at this building on the 2900 block of Central Avenue.

Developers received $20,000 in grants for the project but say they’re having trouble finding materials and workers to get it completed.

The City says Convivium Urban Farmstead plans to transform the first-floor restaurant space into a kitchen that can be rented to the public, provide free weekly meals, and offer pop-up restaurant space for entrepreneurs.

The project, first proposed in 2021, may now be completed by June 1st.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder

Latest News

Four area wrestlers named state champs, Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title
Four area wrestlers named state champs, Waverly-Shell Rock wins team title
Dubuque speed cameras
Dubuque Police bring the idea of speed cameras to city council
Dubuque speed cameras
Dubuque Police push for speed cameras to cover staffing issues
Dubuque community kitchen
Dubuque community kitchen project delayed