Dubuque community kitchen project delayed

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for a community kitchen and pop-up restaurant in Dubuque’s Central Avenue Corridor are being delayed until this Summer.

Dub Jones Real Estate is asking the City Council for more time to complete renovation work at this building on the 2900 block of Central Avenue.

Developers received $20,000 in grants for the project but say they’re having trouble finding materials and workers to get it completed.

The City says Convivium Urban Farmstead plans to transform the first-floor restaurant space into a kitchen that can be rented to the public, provide free weekly meals, and offer pop-up restaurant space for entrepreneurs.

The project, first proposed in 2021, may now be completed by June 1st.

