Back Up This Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves east, allowing warm air to flow through the state. This strengthens the southerly airflow and leads to warmer conditions. The temperature increase this weekend will depend on the amount of snow cover in the area. Expect 30s in the north (where the deepest snowpack is located) and 40s in the south. Due to melting snow, patchy fog may also be present. After a quiet Sunday, more active weather is expected next week with above-normal temperatures. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

