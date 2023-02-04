Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Back Up This Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure moves east, allowing warm air to flow through the state. This strengthens the southerly airflow and leads to warmer conditions. The temperature increase this weekend will depend on the amount of snow cover in the area. Expect 30s in the north (where the deepest snowpack is located) and 40s in the south. Due to melting snow, patchy fog may also be present. After a quiet Sunday, more active weather is expected next week with above-normal temperatures. Have a good night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Still cold today, but a mild weekend awaits us behind a warm front
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, February 3