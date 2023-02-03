Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Still cold today, but a mild weekend awaits us behind a warm front

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a more mild weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re ending the week on a very cold note, but more mild air is not far off. Highs today top out in the single digits and low teens with wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures warm as a warm front moves in. High temperatures climb into the 30s and 40s tomorrow. Snowpack plays a big role in just how warm you will get with widespread 40s likely along and south of Highway 30 while temps top out in the mid to upper 30s north of this as more snow is on the ground. Similar but slightly cooler highs are expected to end the weekend. Our next shot at precipitation comes with a weak system on Monday with mild temperatures continuing into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Donald Preston was killed in December 2016
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game
Fire at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Afternoon, February 3
kcrg wx
A cold one today, warmer conditions ahead for the weekend
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, February 3rd, 2023