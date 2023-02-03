Still cold today, but a mild weekend awaits us behind a warm front

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re ending the week on a very cold note, but more mild air is not far off. Highs today top out in the single digits and low teens with wind chills near or below zero throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures warm as a warm front moves in. High temperatures climb into the 30s and 40s tomorrow. Snowpack plays a big role in just how warm you will get with widespread 40s likely along and south of Highway 30 while temps top out in the mid to upper 30s north of this as more snow is on the ground. Similar but slightly cooler highs are expected to end the weekend. Our next shot at precipitation comes with a weak system on Monday with mild temperatures continuing into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.