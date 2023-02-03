Possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley coming to Iowa

(KCRG) - A possible 2024 Republican Presidential candidate will be coming to Iowa soon.

Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, is expected to announce her campaign next month in Charleston.

A source familiar with the plan says she will then travel to Iowa for events starting Feb. 20.

Haley served two terms as Governor and worked for the Trump Administration.

During that time, she served as the U.S. ambassador in the United Nations.

She would be the first Republican to join the presidential race since Donald Trump launched his campaign last year.

