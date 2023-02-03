Police make arrest in cold case homicide from six years ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 49-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with the murder of a man killed over six years ago.

On December 26, 2016, a deceased male was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge, Iowa. The body was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy was performed. The body was identified as Donald Edward Preston.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide. The cause of death was from a gunshot wound to the head and abdomen.

Following an investigation, police say 49-year-old Christopher Johnson was driving with Preston when Johnson showed Preston his handgun.

Investigators say Johnson deliberately and with premeditation shot and killed Preston with the handgun before leaving Preston dead in a field.

Johnson is charged with 1st-degree murder.

