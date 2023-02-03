One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning.

Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.

In a press release, police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Sherwood Court when 33-year-old Demario Latrell Rucker shot the victim over an argument.

Police arrested Rucker, who they said was found to be in possession of the handgun used in the shooting. He faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless use of a Firearm.

