Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found.

Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd.

Both teenagers have been turned over to Wisconsin Social Services and their family members.

Police have not issued any other details at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Donald Preston was killed in December 2016
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game
Fire at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead

Latest News

Culver's Landscaping says it matters what seeds you save.
Which seeds to save as you prep for gardening season
Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument.
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
Automated traffic camera in Fayette, Iowa.
Dubuque city manager pushes to add speed cameras to offset police dept. staffing issues
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County