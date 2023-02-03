Show You Care
Marion Police continue search for missing 83-year-old man

Theodore Wolf.
Theodore Wolf.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Marion police are still looking for a man who went missing on January 16th. They say they’re in regular contact with 83-year-old Theodore Wolf’s family, he goes by Ted.

Police have searched for him by aircraft four different times, but have not been able to locate him.

Wolf is 5 foot 9, weighs 224 pounds, and has brown eyes with gray hair.

He was involved in a minor crash the day he was reported missing and he exchanged information with the other driver.

Wolf was last seen heading west on County Road 120 from Highway 965 toward Swisher. Officials do not suspect foul play.

”His financials haven’t seen any activity, he doesn’t have his phone with him, his car doesn’t have GPS capability so it’s just a matter of hoping that somebody somewhere comes across him or sees his vehicle and contacts us as soon as possible,” said Tom Daubs with the Marion Police Department.

A DOT camera was able to capture Wolf’s vehicle before he went missing. He drives a red Ford Edge with a Iowa license plate EL779.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or sees Wolf should contact Marion police at (319) 377-1511.

