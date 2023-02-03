Marion City Council member to step down at the end of March

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colette Atkins has announced that she will resign as the Ward 1 representative on the Marion City Council on March 31st, 2023.

Atkins had been on the Council since October 2018 when she was appointed to fil a vacant. She was re-elected to the position in November 2019.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Marion City Council for the last five years. There’s such great momentum in our community and I am proud to have played a small part in it,” said City Council representative Colette Atkins. “I applaud our forward-thinking City leaders and my dedicated colleagues on the City Council for their leadership. It has been a pleasure to watch our community flourish and I am most proud of the work that we accomplished through the Community Equity Task Force.”

The City Council will have the option of either holding a special election or filling the vacant by appointment. Council members are set to make a decision during next week’s council meeting. The new Council member will then hold the position until Dec. 31st, 2023. The seat will be on the ballot for the city election in November 2023, when the term is set to expire.

“It has been an honor to serve on City Council with Colette,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “She is a thoughtful member and a strong advocate for our residents. She will be missed on our team.”

