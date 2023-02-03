List of local restaurants participating in Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon be able to enjoy special menu items at select local restaurants participating in the 11th annual Restaurant Week.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the restaurants selected to participate in this year’s event on Friday.

The event, which celebrates local restaurants, kicks off February 17 and runs through February 26.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

30hop - 951 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

Black Sheep Social Club - 600 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery - 1441 Marak Rd NW, Swisher

Chophouse Downtown - 411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Crosby’s - 1028 3rd St SE Suite #1, Cedar Rapids

Dash Coffee Roasters - 120 3rd Ave SW Ste 2, Cedar Rapids

Groundswell Café - 201 3rd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

La Cantina Bar N Grill - 5400 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids

Lion Bridge Brewing Company - 59 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

Lucky’s on 16th - 86 16th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

Midtown Reserve - 319 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids

Need Pizza - 207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

Pedalers Fork - 2010 Sylvia Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids

Pub 217 - 217 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

O’s Grill - 3911 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

Sacred Cow Tavern - 1000 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids

The Class Act Restaurant - 7725 Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Cedar Rapids

The Edison Pub and Eatery - 475 Northland Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids

The hip-stir - 1120 7th Ave, Marion

The Map Room - 416 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Tic Toc - 600 17th St NE, Cedar Rapids

In a press release, organizers said the 10-day event gives locals more opportunities to sample the limited-time specialty dishes because it includes two weekends.

“We saw so much success with the 10-day extended time for the 2022 event, it only made sense to do it again for this year,” Nikki Wilcox, Communications and Marketing Director at the Economic Alliance, said in the release. “Restaurant Week is a community favorite and we’re looking forward to showcasing the amazing cuisine we have in the metro later this month.”

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance encourages locals to share images of the dishes they try using #CRRestaurantWeek and tagging them in the posts.

For more information, click here.

