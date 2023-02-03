Show You Care
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker.

On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.

A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during, and after the stabbing: several people are shouting at each other, and one shouts the “n-word.” Seconds later, as a woman looks to be walking away, Walker charges her and a scuffle ensues. It appears Walker is stabbed in that melee. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

Multiple racial equity advocacy groups have signaled frustration in the last weeks over a lack of clarity with the investigation. Maybanks’ statement hopes to alleviate those concerns.

You can watch his update on the Linn County Youtube Page below:

You can also read his full statement below:

