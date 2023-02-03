Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker

“Good afternoon.

My name is Nick Maybanks, and I am the Linn County Attorney. Today is Friday, February 3, 2023. I’m going to provide a brief update on the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker.

On January 2, 2023, Devonna Walker died as a result of being stabbed at a townhouse complex in Cedar Rapids.

On January 12, 2023, the Cedar Rapids Police Department submitted investigative reports to my office for consideration of criminal charges. As they stated they would do, the Cedar Rapids Police Department has continued to cooperate with our office in this ongoing investigation. I have been in constant communication with the Cedar Rapids Police Department regarding this investigation. Together, we identified potential follow-up investigative avenues and they have continued to make attempts to contact and interview potential witnesses. Our office has been receiving additional reports up to and including today’s date when we corresponded to see whether new information was available.

As I hope you all can see, this investigation has consistently been a top priority for our office and the CRPD, among the many other cases our offices collaborate upon.

The homicide of Devonna Walker is a very important case. As of next week, I must also attend to another very important case that will be going to trial in Linn County and that may take up to two weeks. During that time period, Devonna Walker’s homicide will continue to receive attention and be reviewed. To assure that multiple eyes are laid upon this important case, I have requested two of my top felony prosecutors to review the case. Hopefully, during this time, we receive the final information we need to make a decision.

Once our office has made a decision on how to move forward, I will share that information with Devonna’s family. I will them announce that decision publicly. I expect to have enough information to make a decision by the end of February.

To be abundantly clear, our office and I, personally, am very aware of the disgusting, hateful and vile language that has been seen on a video that has been publicly accessible. The use of this language is being considered in this investigation, along with all of the other evidence and the law to which we are bound in the State of Iowa.

I will be direct: There is no place for this type of hateful language in a civilized society and the careful consideration we are giving this case should not be construed in any manner to be an expression of ambivalence to the hurt that so many people feel from watching and listening to this language. It is top on our minds.

In conclusion, let’s take a moment to reflect on the senseless loss of life that occurred and the fact that there are now children without a mother, a mother without her daughter and loved ones grieving. Let us be respectful of them through this process.

Every loss of life is tragic, especially when it was so avoidable like it was in this case.

We mourn with Devonna Walker’s family and those community members who are feeling aggrieved.

The loss of human life through violence is always traumatic to the community. This is why we are taking this investigation so seriously.

Thank you.”