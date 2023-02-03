Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After losing her brother Logan in an ATV accident in 2017, Lilly Luft of Charles City looked for a way to honor him and celebrate his memory. She chose wrestling. This week, Lilly and her family got to feel closer than ever to Logan as they welcomed Ember Henderson, the girl who received Logan’s heart.

Ever since Wendy Luft and Denise Henderson connected on social media, the two families have shared an unbreakable connection.

“When they found out Lilly was going to be wrestling for her final state title, they wanted to be a part of that,” said Wendy Luft. “So I got the phone call on Friday that said ‘Wendy, we’re headed to Iowa.’”

With the Henderson’s in Coralville to cheer Lilly on to a potential third title, the Lufts feel even closer to Logan this weekend.

“I’m happy being here. I’m happy that I get to see Lilly wrestle,” said Ember.

“Their family means the world to us. Logan is our hero, Logan saved her life, and Wendy and Lilly made the decision to allow that to happen,” said Ember’s dad, Daniel.

When Wendy Luft asked Ember how she feels about being in Iowa, she said she feels at home.

“I feel at home in Iowa because my heart donor lived here so it feels more like home than actual home,” said Ember.

While Wendy has always rest assured that Logan’s spirit is with her and her family, having Ember here means that much more.

“Tonight when we watch Lilly wrestle in her finals match, just to be together as a family, it will be all of us and Logan.”

With February being American Heart Month, both the Hendersons and Lufts are making it a point to encourage people to have conversations with loved ones on becoming a donor. Having those discussions ahead of time is what helped to save Ember’s life. For more information on becoming an organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
The Iowa DNR has confirmed a mountain lion was shot and killed in Johnson County over the...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Christopher Johnson
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game

Latest News

Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
Arthur James Flowers of Cedar Rapids.
Arthur Flowers now ruled competent to stand for murder trial
Paris Diamond
Police make arrest in January shooting that left one dead
Make-a-wish sending Dubuque teen to Super Bowl
Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl