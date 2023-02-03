Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend.

The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher.

The mountain lion was an adult female, weighing 116 pounds.

The DNR said it had been aware of the mountain lion prior to the shooting, but she was seldom if ever seen by people in the area and never caused safety issues for residents or livestock.

Photos from residents and hunters in the area helped the DNR keep track of the animal since last spring.

