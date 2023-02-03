Highlights from the girls state wrestling quarterfinals

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Numerous Eastern Iowa wrestlers advanced to the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling tournament after picking up victories in the quarterfinal round Thursday night at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Session 3 gets underway at 9 AM with semifinals and wrestlebacks. Championship, third place and fifth place matches will take place from 6-9 PM Friday evening.

Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for more information about the tournament.

