Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Community donations are helping the homeless in Cedar Rapids stay warm this winter.

Leaders at Willis Dady homeless shelter say 65-75 people are using the overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids each night. That doesn’t include the people staying at the Willis Dady shelter, or those choosing to sleep outside despite the cold temperatures.

“As we have clients coming in we want to be able to give them a warm set of blankets,” said Sierra Pope, Volunteer & Operations Coordinator at Willis Dady.

People coming to Willis Dady to seek shelter can also find the warmth of a blanket, thanks to many in the community. This includes BrightStar Care who recently donated more than 60 blankets.

”It’s really great to be able to give back in that sort just because there are so many in the community that do have that need,” said Holly Blood, Director of Community Outreach at BrightStar Care.

Students at Linn-Mar just gave 95 blankets, and a donation from Mercy was dropped off just before we arrived at Willis Dady Friday morning.

”We’re just really grateful for the community support. It’s really awesome to see everyone kind of pouring in over this together,” Pope said.

Willis Dady’s outreach team meets people where they’re at. They say more homeless people have been choosing to sleep outside despite the weather.

”We found 29 people sleeping outside and that was last week we did that count. Last year I believe it was 17 so we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in people sleeping outside in January,” Wes Shirley said, Street Outreach Coordinator at Willis Dady.

There are several factors involved, some lack transportation, others don’t feel comfortable going to a shelter for whatever reason.

Those who serve the homeless are happy to have the community support, and they say they’ll continue to need it throughout the winter.

In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. They also like receiving HotHands for people to put into their gloves or shoes.

