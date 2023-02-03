A cold one today, warmer conditions ahead for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more day of Arctic air, then this stuff will move on. Plan on cold temperatures today and a Wind Chill Advisory continues through 10 am. This afternoon, highs will generally range from the single digits over the deep snow north to mid-teens from I-80 and points south. This weekend, the snowpack will play a massive role as to how warm your location will get. Saturday, Cedar Rapids should make a run at 40, with Iowa City and points south seeing highs well up into the 40s. In contrast, the deeper snow cover will hold northern Iowa back to the mid-upper 30s for highs. Sunday will be a little cooler for everybody, but still pretty decent compared to where we have been. Look for a weak system to affect our area on Monday, especially the northern half again. Have a good weekend!

