A cold one today, warmer conditions ahead for the weekend

It's a cold one today! Plan on highs only into the lower teens. Our weekend looks great as temperatures surge above average.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more day of Arctic air, then this stuff will move on. Plan on cold temperatures today and a Wind Chill Advisory continues through 10 am. This afternoon, highs will generally range from the single digits over the deep snow north to mid-teens from I-80 and points south. This weekend, the snowpack will play a massive role as to how warm your location will get. Saturday, Cedar Rapids should make a run at 40, with Iowa City and points south seeing highs well up into the 40s. In contrast, the deeper snow cover will hold northern Iowa back to the mid-upper 30s for highs. Sunday will be a little cooler for everybody, but still pretty decent compared to where we have been. Look for a weak system to affect our area on Monday, especially the northern half again. Have a good weekend!

