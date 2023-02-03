Cold For a Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moved through the state shifting or weather back to an arctic air mass. Wind chill advisories are in place overnight with the chill dropping below -20 at times. Friday also stays chilly with highs in the single digits and teen. The weekend features a very nice warmup as highs move in the middle 30s to upper40s based on the presence of snow on the ground. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

