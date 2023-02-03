Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cold For a Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moved through the state shifting or weather back to an arctic air mass. Wind chill advisories are in place overnight with the chill dropping below -20 at times. Friday also stays chilly with highs in the single digits and teen. The weekend features a very nice warmup as highs move in the middle 30s to upper40s based on the presence of snow on the ground. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Fire at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
Atkins city clerk responsible for more than $51K in improper payments, report finds
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
Gusty winds bring bitter cold back to Eastern Iowa to end the week, mild by the weekend
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, February 2