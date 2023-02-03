Show You Care
Clark, Czinano lead No. 6 Iowa women over No. 8 Maryland

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 42 points and Monika Czinano had 28 as No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 8 Maryland 96-82 on Thursday night.

Clark, who entered second in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game, was 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

It was the sixth time in her career that Clark scored 40 or more points.

Iowa freshman Hannah Stuelke added 13 as the Hawkeyes (18-4, 10-1 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to seven and stayed in second place in the Big Ten, a half-game behind No. 4 Indiana.

Maryland (18-5, 9-3) had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell into a third-place tie with No. 10 Ohio State. The Terrapins host the Buckeyes on Sunday.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons and ranks third this season, was 14 of 18 from the field.

Clark and Czinano combined for 42 first-half points, making 18 of 22 shots, as Iowa took a 56-38 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes, whose biggest lead was 58-38, maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half. Maryland got to 85-75 with 4:17 to play, but no closer.

Diamond Miller led Maryland with 27 points despite being in foul trouble most of the game. Shyanne Sellers had 26 points and Abby Meyers added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins’ attempt at a comeback was thwarted by their poor 3-point shooting. Maryland came in ranked 11th nationally in 3-point percentage but went 2 of 18 in this one, including 1 for 9 in the second half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes set an early tone, and other than a small run by Maryland early in the third quarter controlled the game. They kept pace with Indiana atop the conference standings — the teams play Feb. 9 at Indiana.

