Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide

Paris Diamond
Paris Diamond(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man.

On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.

Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He died later at the hospital.

He was identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik.

Following an investigation, 21-year-old Paris Diamond was located by the United States Marshal’s Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force on February 3rd and was subsequently arrested.

Diamond has been charged with:

  • Murder 1st Degree
  • Robbery 1st Degree
  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Going Armed with Intent

The investigation is ongoing.

