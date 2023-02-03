Show You Care
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORALIVLLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Travelers from all over the state of Iowa came to Coralville on Thursday to watch the high school girls wrestling state championships - the first since Iowa sanctioned the sport for girls. The event is at the Xtream Arena at Iowa River Landing and the added business has benefited many restaurants in the area.

For places like Tribute Eatery & Bar, these types of events or key to the industry during the slow winter months.

“The events across the street are great for business,” said General Manager of Tribute Eatery & Bar, Blake Laughton. “Filling in the gap during the slower periods with events like that have been fantastic.”

But with more travelers comes more traffic.

“Obviously there was a lot of traffic, and the unfortunate thing was right at the same time the commuters were going to work,” said Coralville City Administrator, Kelly Hayworth.

He says the city has have already been talking to the Girl’s Athletic Union about next year to try to lessen the traffic at that time of day. They say they plan to schedule the beginning of the tournament for later in the day so people will have an easier time getting to the arena.

“We do anticipate that tomorrow will be a little better. there’s less wrestlers tomorrow,” said Hayworth. “But we do advise people to come early, give yourself plenty of time and then remember that there’s multiple ways to enter the Iowa River Landing.”

