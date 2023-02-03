Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Boys & Girls Club of Corridor to use donated tickets to send 50 kids to Iowa vs. Illinois mens basketball game.

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of fifty kids from the Boys and Girls Club in eastern Iowa will get to go to this weekend’s Hawkeye men’s basketball game against Illinois.

This all started when the Iowa Athletic Department found out about a fake order of 200 tickets for the University of Illinois student section- known as Orange Krush.

The buyer falsely claimed to be buying the tickets for an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.

After canceling the order for the Illinois students, the Iowa Athletics Department is instead donating those tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor.

The club’s Executive Director John Tuss says he’s not focused on the fight between Iowa and Illinois over those ticket sales. He just wants the kids here in eastern Iowa to enjoy the game.

“...Are you kidding me? This is too good of an opportunity for them not to do it, so let’s get them there.”

Tuss said that they were first approached about the tickets by the Iowa Athletic Department on February 1st. He said that they are often approached by the Iowa Athletic Department for tickets and that they weren’t surprised to receive the offer. He continued that they were not made aware of the situation with the Orange Krush until the morning of February 2nd.

Tuss cited the short turnaround for the reason they are only able to send 50 kids to the game, but that they were offered all 200 tickets.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Fire at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
Atkins city clerk responsible for more than $51K in improper payments, report finds
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Giving you tips on how to stay safe on ice this winter
Tips for staying safe while on the ice this winter
The explosion shook the town of Marengo in December, injuring at least 10 people
C6-Zero misses deadline to give information to Iowa DNR