Boys & Girls Club of Corridor to use donated tickets to send 50 kids to Iowa vs. Illinois mens basketball game.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of fifty kids from the Boys and Girls Club in eastern Iowa will get to go to this weekend’s Hawkeye men’s basketball game against Illinois.

This all started when the Iowa Athletic Department found out about a fake order of 200 tickets for the University of Illinois student section- known as Orange Krush.

The buyer falsely claimed to be buying the tickets for an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.

After canceling the order for the Illinois students, the Iowa Athletics Department is instead donating those tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor.

The club’s Executive Director John Tuss says he’s not focused on the fight between Iowa and Illinois over those ticket sales. He just wants the kids here in eastern Iowa to enjoy the game.

“...Are you kidding me? This is too good of an opportunity for them not to do it, so let’s get them there.”

Tuss said that they were first approached about the tickets by the Iowa Athletic Department on February 1st. He said that they are often approached by the Iowa Athletic Department for tickets and that they weren’t surprised to receive the offer. He continued that they were not made aware of the situation with the Orange Krush until the morning of February 2nd.

Tuss cited the short turnaround for the reason they are only able to send 50 kids to the game, but that they were offered all 200 tickets.

