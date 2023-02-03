Show You Care
Arthur Flowers now ruled competent to stand for murder trial

Arthur James Flowers of Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22 year-old Emily Leonard at Flowers’ home this past April, has now been ruled competent to stand trial.

A judge ordered Flowers undergo a psychiatric evaluation in June after a hearing where Flowers made bizarre claims and insisted he be allowed to represent himself at trial. Flowers told the judge he started attending college when he was 11 and claimed to have degrees from 6 or 7 colleges. He also claimed he represented himself in three other murder trials and was acquitted each time. Flowers has a lengthy criminal record but has never previously been charged with murder, according to court records.

A psychiatric evaluation at the time found Flowers incompetent to stand trial. He was undergoing restoration of competency treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Oakdale.

Now, the courts have ruled that following treatment, Flowers has been restored to competency.

