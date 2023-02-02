Show You Care
Willie Ray Fairley encourages random acts of kindness on International Optimism Day

One Cedar Rapids man known for his generosity is helping spread kindness on International Optimism Day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Cedar Rapids man known for his generosity is helping spread the kindness Wednesday for International Optimism Day.

Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray’s Q Shack has been helping people in need for years.

He is known for feeding people when natural disasters hit, traveling across the nation to support communities.

Now, he is partnering with the Cedar Rapids Thursday Noon Optimists to do a random act of kindness.

The first 20 customers that come to the Q Shack will get five dollars off their meal.

The hope is that other people will continue to pay it forward the rest of the day and pay for five dollars of the next customer’s order.

