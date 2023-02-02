UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s to open off-campus Emergency Room in Marion

Show You Care
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is planning to open an off-campus Emergency Department in Marion.(UnityPoint Healt - St. Luke's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is planning to open an off-campus Emergency Department in Marion.

The new 10,000 square foot facility will be located at 3301 Armar Drive. Construction is expected to begin this spring, with an anticipated opening in summer 2024.

Staff with the hospital said the satellite emergency room received governance approval last fall, and they were recently able to secure the site and gain approval from the Health Facilities Council.

The new location is expected to help alleviate congestion at the downtown ER, which staff says is one of the busiest emergency departments in the state.

“No matter what the emergency, the new ER is equipped to handle everything from minor conditions to stabilizing treatment for major conditions such as heart attack and stroke,” said Dr. Ryan Sundermann, St. Luke’s Emergency Department medical director.

The Marion ER will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and will be equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries that require a higher level of care than an urgent care. But staff said the emergency room will also provide another option for healthcare when family medicine clinics and urgent care clinics are closed.

In a press release, the hospital released the following list of features:

  • Full-service emergency care – services like those offered at St. Luke’s Main Cedar Rapids ER.
  • 12 private treatment rooms
  • Advanced imaging for diagnostics and testing including CT, X-ray and ultrasound
  • On-site laboratory and pharmacy
  • Online ER Check-in and ER Passport

