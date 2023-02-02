Show You Care
Turning windy today as a cold front moves through, temperatures back below zero tonight

A cold front is on the move. This front will cause winds to pick up this afternoon and knock those temperatures back below zero tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re still keeping an eye on the next cold front up in Minnesota this morning. This front should move across our area later this morning, resulting in increasing winds and dropping temperatures. Plan on gusts to 30 mph today. Wind chills will likely be at or below zero by sunset. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 6pm for locations along and north of I-80. Tonight and tomorrow morning’s wind chills will be in the -15 to -30 range. The cold air hangs around tomorrow, then quickly leaves going into the weekend. It’ll feel like a heatwave on Saturday with highs into the mid-30s north to upper 40s farther south. This large range in high temperature is driven by the variable snow cover across our area. A weak system is still on track to arrive on Monday with a mix of rain and snow possible.

