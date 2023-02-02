Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tips for staying safe while on the ice this winter

You need a plan before you head out onto the ice and preparing ahead of time is the best way to avoid a potential tragedy.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the ups and downs in temperatures we’ve been seeing throughout the winter, if you’re looking to go out to do anything on the ice, you may want to have a plan in place before you go.

“There’s no such thing as safe ice,” said Chuck Ungs.

Ice fishing...

It’s a staple not only in Eastern Iowa but throughout the Midwest. But with the fluctuating temperatures we’ve seen this winter... not all ice is always safe to be on.

”One of the things that we suggest to folks if they’re going to go out on the ice, that they haven’t been out recently, so they they aren’t already aware that the ice is solid is that they make their way out slowly,” said Ungs.

Chuck Ungs, Conservation Education Specialist for Linn County Conservation, said there are many steps you can take to stay safe if you’re planning a trip.

”The most important pieces of gear is right here and what this actually does is you would throw it over your head. And carry it with you. And if you get into trouble, you can give it. A little tug. And what these do is they have spikes on the end. They float, but I can grab hold of the ice and help to pull myself out,” said Ungs.

Jason Hansen, Deputy Fire Chief with the Marion Fire Department says it’s the constant changing of temperatures that makes the ice so unpredictable.

”Creates an unusual ice event and makes the ice unpredictable at times depending on what time you choose to be out on the ice. That can cause layering of ice and different layers that create a falsehood of how solid the ice can be,” said Hansen.

But if you do plan to head out any time this winter... After checking to make sure the ice is safe enough to walk on... using an auger can determine how thick the ice actually is.

“Zero to three inches is not safe. It’s never safe to ice fish on ice that thin. Once it reaches 4 inches, if you’ve got that clear hard ice, then that’s safe enough for one person to walk out on and to ice fish,” said Ungs.

5 inches is safe for a small group that’s spread out and once you’re up to 9-12 you could bring out a small car. And Ungs says going out in groups is the best.

If you do find yourself in the situation of falling through the ice or having a friend fall through...

”Call 911 immediately to get help coming,” said Hansen.

And use anything in the area to help pull them out.

But in the end... if you take time to plan...

”Once you’ve done that... have some fun,” said Ungs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Changes are coming to income tax refunds
Tax refunds decreasing this filing season
Fire at Rodeway Inn leaves one dead
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
Atkins city clerk responsible for more than $51K in improper payments, report finds
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa giving tickets to boys and girls club
Boys & Girls Club of Corridor to use donated tickets to send 50 kids to Iowa vs. Illinois mens basketball game.
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling
The explosion shook the town of Marengo in December, injuring at least 10 people
C6-Zero misses deadline to give information to Iowa DNR