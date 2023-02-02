North Liberty man sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 25th, a 28-year-old man from North Liberty was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for the production of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to minors.

Officials say Preuschl was identified after a parent of a minor victim discovered sexually explicit content between her daughter and an adult male on her cell phone. Preuschl communicated with the victim for approximately 4 months and requested nude images and videos. Preuschl also sent the victim images of his genitals.

Following an investigation, law enforcement discovered that Preuschl had communicated with several other minors on Snapchat and had acquired child pornography via the Telegram application.

Preuschol must also pay $13,000 in fines and serve a 7-year term of supervised release.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

