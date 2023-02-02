Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children’s education.

It would require school districts to give parents access to a list of all materials in their school library.

The bill would give parents the power to request their child to not check out certain materials.

And districts would have to make it easy and accessible for parents to request to have a certain book reviewed or removed.

Districts would then have to review and make a recommendation.

This needs to happen within 15 business days.

The district’s board of directors then has to make a final decision within 30 business days, but parents can appeal.

Emily Piper, with the Iowa Association of School Boards, said the timeline has some educators concerned.

“Part of the problem is that you have to have that committee read the book so you have to get enough copies of that book, give them time to read it, bring them together, and so the 15 and 30 days that are in there with respect to the timeline and for the process is concerning to school librarians and superintendents,” Piper said.

The bill passed out of subcommittee on Wednesday.

Parents, students, and lawmakers have spent the last year debating over what books should be allowed in Iowa schools.

The bill also requires all Iowa students to take a U.S. History class and a U.S. Government class.

Students would have to learn about voting, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Every student would also have to take a citizenship test.

